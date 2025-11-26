Left Menu

Milano-Cortina 2026: Unprecedented Paralympic Competition Awaits

The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina promise to feature a historic number of participating nations. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons anticipates the most competitive event yet, highlighted by a strong Chinese team. However, Russia's absence looms large, with the games marking their first European setting in two decades.

The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina are set to make history with participation from a record number of nations. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons expressed his excitement about the competition level, which he believes will surpass previous Games.

A strong presence of Chinese athletes, who first won winter Paralympic medals in 2018 and topped the 2022 medal table, will intensify the competition. El Salvador is among the 50 nations debuting in winter Paralympics next year, illustrating the steady global growth of interest in Paralympic winter sports.

Despite the lifting of a ban, Russia will not participate, as most federations have banned its athletes following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Parsons also voiced concerns over proposals to introduce summer sports into the Winter Olympics, emphasizing a focus on enhancing traditional winter sports.

