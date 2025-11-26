Left Menu

Kolpak Comeback: Simon Harmer's Remarkable Cricket Journey

Simon Harmer, once resigned to never play for South Africa again after signing a 'Kolpak' deal, made a spectacular Test cricket comeback against India. Despite a long absence, he helped South Africa achieve a 2-0 series victory, earning 'Player of the Series' honors with his exceptional bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:52 IST
Simon Harmer's cricket journey took an unexpected turn when the South African spinner signed a 'Kolpak' deal in 2017, seemingly ending his national team prospects. However, fate had other plans, and Harmer found himself back on the international stage, playing a crucial role in South Africa's recent Test series victory against India.

Despite a mediocre series in India back in 2015 and an extended absence from international cricket, the 36-year-old Harmer returned with a vengeance. He was instrumental in South Africa's 2-0 series win, collecting enough wickets to earn the 'Player of the Series' award and showcasing how his belief in himself paid off.

Reflecting on his journey, Harmer expressed gratitude for the chance to play Test cricket again, acknowledging the support of teammates Temba and Shukri. While he humbly refrained from comparing himself with modern greats like Ashwin and Lyon, Harmer's performance underscores his growth as a bowler and a testament to perseverance.

