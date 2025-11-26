Kolpak Comeback: Simon Harmer's Remarkable Cricket Journey

Simon Harmer's cricket journey took an unexpected turn when the South African spinner signed a 'Kolpak' deal in 2017, seemingly ending his national team prospects. However, fate had other plans, and Harmer found himself back on the international stage, playing a crucial role in South Africa's recent Test series victory against India.

Despite a mediocre series in India back in 2015 and an extended absence from international cricket, the 36-year-old Harmer returned with a vengeance. He was instrumental in South Africa's 2-0 series win, collecting enough wickets to earn the 'Player of the Series' award and showcasing how his belief in himself paid off.

Reflecting on his journey, Harmer expressed gratitude for the chance to play Test cricket again, acknowledging the support of teammates Temba and Shukri. While he humbly refrained from comparing himself with modern greats like Ashwin and Lyon, Harmer's performance underscores his growth as a bowler and a testament to perseverance.