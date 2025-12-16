Left Menu

Kreeri's Rising Star: Auqib Nabi Dar's Inspiring Cricket Journey

Auqib Nabi Dar, a 29-year-old cricketer from Kreeri, overcame numerous challenges to secure a substantial IPL deal, becoming a beacon of hope for aspiring cricketers in his region. His journey, defined by resilience, skill, and strategic play, highlights the potential to succeed despite geographical and infrastructural limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:09 IST
Kreeri's Rising Star: Auqib Nabi Dar's Inspiring Cricket Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Auqib Nabi Dar, at an age when many cricketers are firmly established or fading away, has burst onto the scene with a lucrative IPL contract worth Rs 8.40 crore. His success story is a testament to perseverance and highlights the potential challenges faced by aspiring cricketers from regions like Kreeri, where resources are scarce.

Nabi's journey has been anything but straightforward, mirroring his trademark outswinger delivery that has bewildered batsmen. Despite the obstacles presented by his upbringing, he has fine-tuned his skills, particularly shining with his hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy. His career uptick has been marked by control and a deep understanding of his craft.

Parvez Rasool, another influential figure in Jammu & Kashmir cricket, recognized Nabi's potential early on. Rasool praises Nabi's mental toughness and technical prowess, traits that have now paved his way to success. Nabi's achievement serves as an inspiration for youths in the Valley, signaling that with determination, geographical barriers can be overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

