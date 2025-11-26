Left Menu

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking a significant moment as the country aims to become a major sporting power. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's preparations for hosting and winning medals, with infrastructure and tourism set to benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a milestone that underscores India's aspirations to emerge as a global sporting leader by 2047.

The decision, approved at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, marks the return of the Games to India after two decades and highlights the nation's growing capability in hosting international sporting events.

Mandaviya pointed to India's strategic focus on sports development, with recent competitions underscoring readiness for global stages, and emphasized parallel efforts to enhance India's medal tally through policies like the Khelo Bharat Niti and Sports Governance Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

 India
3
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

 South Korea
4
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025