India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a milestone that underscores India's aspirations to emerge as a global sporting leader by 2047.

The decision, approved at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, marks the return of the Games to India after two decades and highlights the nation's growing capability in hosting international sporting events.

Mandaviya pointed to India's strategic focus on sports development, with recent competitions underscoring readiness for global stages, and emphasized parallel efforts to enhance India's medal tally through policies like the Khelo Bharat Niti and Sports Governance Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)