Scotland Revives Commonwealth Games as Victoria Steps Down

The Commonwealth Games faced potential collapse after Victoria withdrew as host for 2026 due to high costs. Scotland's decision to host saved the event's future. Ahmedabad was named the 2030 host city, while India's growing ambition as a sporting power is noted by CEO Katie Sadleir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:45 IST
The Commonwealth Games were at the brink of failure when Victoria, Australia, backed out from hosting the 2026 event due to escalating expenses. Scotland's intervention prevented the collapse, offering a critical lifeline to the international multi-sport competition, as highlighted by Commonwealth Sport's chief, Donald Rukare.

Despite interest from countries like Malaysia and Singapore, Glasgow took the mantle to host a scaled-down version of the Games with financial assistance from Australia. During a press conference, it was revealed that India's Ahmedabad was approved as the host for the 2030 Games, with Nigeria potentially hosting in 2034.

Commonwealth Sport is working closely with Indian authorities, aiming to position the country as a major sporting entity on the global stage. CEO Katie Sadleir emphasized India's transformative ambition, noting government efforts to implement changes for improved governance, crucial to the Games' success.

