Perth Stadium Pitch Earns ICC's Highest Rating Despite Rapid Ashes Test Finish
The Perth Stadium's pitch received the ICC's highest rating after Australia won the Ashes series-opener against England in just two days. Cricket Australia acknowledged the balanced nature of the pitch, despite the match's short duration, which resulted in financial losses from ticket sales for subsequent days.
- Country:
- Australia
The Perth Stadium pitch, applauded for its quality by the International Cricket Council, was the stage for Australia's dominant two-day victory over England in an Ashes test. The surface received a 'very good' rating, renowned for its effective balance between bat and ball.
James Allsopp, Cricket Australia's chief of cricket, highlighted the exceptional pace bowling that led to the match's brisk conclusion. While the speedy finish disappointed ticket holders for days three and four, it featured remarkable plays, including a significant innings by Travis Head.
Although the abrupt end led to lost revenue from unsold tickets, Perth Stadium turned the situation positive by donating excess food to those in need. The second test will proceed in Brisbane on December 4.
ALSO READ
Up to BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy: Gambhir.
England's Missed Opportunity: Siddle Critiques Tour Match Strategy
Kuldeep Yadav Calls Barsapara Stadium Pitch a 'Road', Stresses Adversities of Bowling on Batting-Friendly Wicket
England Cricketers to Play Under Lights Against Australian PM's XI
Ashes Shock: Travis Head Dazzles and England Stumbles