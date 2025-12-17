Left Menu

Doctors Strike Looms in England Amid Rising Flu Cases

Doctors in England are planning a five-day strike starting Wednesday, after rejecting the government's offer amidst growing flu cases. Health Minister Wes Streeting urges rescheduling, while the British Medical Association insists on proceeding, adding to this year's series of strikes over pay and working conditions.

Doctors across England are preparing for a five-day strike beginning Wednesday, after the British Medical Association confirmed their decision to walk out. This comes as hospitals brace for a surge in flu cases, intensifying the healthcare system's strain.

British Health Minister Wes Streeting on Monday urged doctors to reconsider and possibly reschedule the industrial action for January, citing growing concerns among medical facilities.

The continued industrial actions reflect discontent over pay and working conditions within the UK's National Health Service, with resident doctors, nearly half of the workforce, at the forefront.

