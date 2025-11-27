India's Cricket Fortress Crumbles: A Legacy Challenged

India's once unassailable position in home test cricket has faced a severe test as the visiting sides, New Zealand and South Africa, secure resounding victories. India's long-standing supremacy on home soil was shattered first by New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash and later by South Africa's decisive 2-0 win.

The Indian team, historically feared for its prowess on turning tracks, appears to be undergoing a tough transition. The absence of batting giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, signals a new era. Critics, including commentator Harsha Bhogle, point to the fading aura of invincibility.

Despite these setbacks, India's team remains hopeful. Captain Shubman Gill, although sidelined by injury, assures fans that adversity will strengthen the team. As India navigates this period of change, they aim to emerge more resilient, ready to reclaim their dominance in test cricket.