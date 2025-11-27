Left Menu

India's Cricket Fortress Crumbles: A Legacy Challenged

India's dominance in home test cricket faces a significant challenge as South Africa and New Zealand clinch unexpected victories. With seasoned players retiring, the team struggles with transition and spin vulnerability, raising concerns among fans. However, captain Shubman Gill remains optimistic about learning from these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's once unassailable position in home test cricket has faced a severe test as the visiting sides, New Zealand and South Africa, secure resounding victories. India's long-standing supremacy on home soil was shattered first by New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash and later by South Africa's decisive 2-0 win.

The Indian team, historically feared for its prowess on turning tracks, appears to be undergoing a tough transition. The absence of batting giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, signals a new era. Critics, including commentator Harsha Bhogle, point to the fading aura of invincibility.

Despite these setbacks, India's team remains hopeful. Captain Shubman Gill, although sidelined by injury, assures fans that adversity will strengthen the team. As India navigates this period of change, they aim to emerge more resilient, ready to reclaim their dominance in test cricket.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

