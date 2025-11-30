Salah Benched: A Shocking Move by Liverpool

In a surprising move, Liverpool's coach Arne Slot benched Mohamed Salah in the match against West Ham. Despite being a major contributor to Liverpool's record-equalling 20th English league title last season, Salah's recent form has seen a decline.

Since the start of the season, Salah has struggled, contributing only four goals in the league. His recent performance slump coincides with Liverpool's poor run, which includes nine losses in the last 12 matches across competitions.

This strategic decision by Slot comes as Liverpool's title defense crumbles, with the team suffering significant loss streaks, including six defeats in their last seven league games.

