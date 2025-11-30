Left Menu

Salah Benched: A Shocking Move by Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was unexpectedly left out of Liverpool's starting lineup against West Ham by coach Arne Slot. Once a key player in achieving Liverpool's 20th English league title, Salah has struggled this season, leading to his benching. Liverpool faces a challenging season with numerous losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:59 IST
Salah Benched: A Shocking Move by Liverpool
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising move, Liverpool's coach Arne Slot benched Mohamed Salah in the match against West Ham. Despite being a major contributor to Liverpool's record-equalling 20th English league title last season, Salah's recent form has seen a decline.

Since the start of the season, Salah has struggled, contributing only four goals in the league. His recent performance slump coincides with Liverpool's poor run, which includes nine losses in the last 12 matches across competitions.

This strategic decision by Slot comes as Liverpool's title defense crumbles, with the team suffering significant loss streaks, including six defeats in their last seven league games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

 India
2
Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar Pradesh

Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar P...

 India
3
Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

 India
4
SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminals operating from offshore tax haven countries.

SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025