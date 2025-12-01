David Puig Strikes Gold at Australian PGA: Joins Ballesteros as Spanish Winner
David Puig clinched victory at the Australian PGA Championship with a 5-under 66, becoming the only other Spanish winner besides Seve Ballesteros. This marks his first European tour title following previous successes on the Asian Tour and LIV Golf.
David Puig made history at the Australian PGA Championship, securing victory with an impressive 5-under 66. The win makes him the second Spanish golfer, after Seve Ballesteros, to win the tournament.
On a tightly contested day at Royal Queensland, with 31 players within six shots, Puig's early birdies set him apart. He completed the tournament with an 18-under 266, earning his third professional title by two shots over Wenyi Ding.
This is Puig's first European tour title, adding to his Asian Tour and LIV Golf achievements. Meanwhile, Nastasia Nadaud of France captured the Ladies European Tour title, while other golfers achieved significant victories worldwide.
