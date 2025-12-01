Left Menu

Delhi HC Halts Wushu Disaffiliation, Ensures Athlete Participation

The Delhi High Court has temporarily stayed the disaffiliation notice against the Delhi Amateur Wushu Association, allowing it to continue athlete selection. DAWA challenged the notice, claiming it was unlawful and lacked proper approval. The court scheduled further hearing on March 17, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:32 IST
Wushu Association of India logo (Photo: Wushu Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened to provide temporary relief to the Delhi Amateur Wushu Association (DAWA) by staying a disaffiliation notice issued by the Wushu Association of India (WAI). This order enables DAWA to proceed with athlete selections for national and inter-state competitions, safeguarding the interests of Wushu athletes in the region.

On November 26, Justice Sachin Datta passed the order in response to DAWA's legal challenge against the disaffiliation notice from July 24. DAWA's argument, represented by Senior Advocate Nandita Rao, was that the notice was unlawfully issued without the necessary approval from WAI's General Assembly, which holds the exclusive authority for such actions under the organization's constitution.

DAWA further asserted that the WAI disaffiliation notice inaccurately accused it of non-compliance with the WAI constitution and neglecting athlete welfare. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 17, 2026, and required DAWA to notify WAI through permissible channels, maintaining the status quo for Delhi's Wushu athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

