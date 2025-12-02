Left Menu

Athlete-coach duo of Sanjana-Sandeep handed provisional suspension for doping offence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 23:42 IST
Athlete-coach duo of Sanjana-Sandeep handed provisional suspension for doping offence
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen-year-old Sanjana Singh, who won two gold medals in the recent SAAF Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi, and her coach Sandeep have been provisionally suspended for doping offences in a rare case of sanction on both the athlete and mentor.

Sanjana, who had won a gold each in the women's 1500m and 5000m races in the SAAF event in October, tested positive for two steroids -- methandienone and oxandrolone.

The athlete, who turns 19 on December 23, has been provisionally suspended for the doping offence, according to the latest update on the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) website.

The NADA also mentioned one athletics coach Sandeep (without surname) who has been handed provisional suspension for ''Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking of Prohibited Substances''.

It is learnt that the coach in question is Sandeep Maan under whom Sanjana trains in Rohtak, Haryana.

''Yes, it's correct,'' a well-placed source told PTI, when asked if the suspended coach in the NADA list is Sandeep Maan under whom Sanjana trains.

Middle-distance runner Himanshu Rathi has also been provisionally suspended after he tested positive for stimulant mephentermine. Triple jumper Sheena Varkey has accepted a three-year suspension for a Ligandrol (SARM) violation under the 'case resolution agreement'. The 33-year-old Kerala jumper had won silver at the Uttarakhand National Games this year.

Another athlete Basanti Kumari, a distance runner who participated in the 2025 World University Games in half marathon, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

Weightlifter Sankar Logeswaran, who won gold in the recent Khelo India University Games, was also provisionally suspended after testing positive for steroid Drostanolone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India
2
Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaligarh Refinery

Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaliga...

 India
3
Learning Hindi is my right, was unable to because of TN politics: MoS L Murugan

Learning Hindi is my right, was unable to because of TN politics: MoS L Muru...

 India
4
No wonder Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze: Cong after Rubio repeats India-Pak claim

No wonder Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze: Cong after Rubio repeats I...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025