Cricket-Pandya returns to India squad for South Africa T20s, Gill subject to fitness test

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, out since September with injury, has returned to the India squad for this month's Twenty20 series against South Africa, while Shubman Gill will have to pass a fitness test to play, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:25 IST
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, out since September with injury, has returned to the India squad for this month's Twenty20 series against South Africa, while Shubman Gill will have to pass a fitness test to play, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Gill, who captains India in tests and one-day internationals, suffered a neck injury last month during India's first test against South Africa. He missed the rest of the two-test series and the subsequent ODI series.

The 26-year-old, who has played 33 T20 matches for India, will need a fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing recovery. Pandya demonstrated his fitness when he returned to domestic cricket on Tuesday, scoring 77 runs from 42 balls as he guided Baroda to a seven-wicket win over Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar, who were part of India's T20 squad during the tour of Australia in October-November, have been left out of the 15-man squad. The five-match T20 series will begin on December 9 in Cuttack and conclude in Ahmedabad 10 days later.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

