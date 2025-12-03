Bengaluru Blasters score first win, Chennai on a roll

Bengaluru Blasters bounced back from successive defeats with a nail-biting 4-2 Grand Rally win over Mumbai Smashers, opening their account in the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, league leaders Chennai Super Warriors stretched their winning run to three with a 5-1 victory over Capital Warriors Gurgaon. With both Bengaluru and Mumbai chasing their first IPBL win, the day's opening match was exciting as Asia's top two players— Quang Duong (Mumbai) and Phuc Huynh (Bengaluru) — lit up the centre court.

Huynh struck first, repeatedly pulling Duong toward the line before firing winners into the backcourt. But the World No. 3 responded with trademark precision, flipping the momentum and closing out a sharp 15–10 win. Huynh hit back, teaming up with teenager Arjun Singh to beat Duong and Ammol Ramchandani 15–11 in the men's doubles.

Pei Chuan Kao then shifted the tie in Bengaluru's way, sweeping past Allison Harris 15–7 in the women's singles. Mumbai answered through Harris and Pearl Amalsadiwala in the women's doubles, pushing the contest into a nerve-wracking Grand Rally. While Mumbai kept clawing back, Bengaluru held their nerve, edging a dramatic 21–20 golden-point finish. Later, Capital Warriors Gurgaon came out swinging against unbeaten Super Warriors, stunning the league leaders in the opening tie. Arik Badami set the tone, using sharp kitchen-line control to outplay Mitch Hargreaves 15–11 in the men's singles. But Chennai hit back, as Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta held firm in a high-speed men's doubles battle, edging Stavya Bhasin and Jack Munro 15–14 to level the tie. From there, Chennai shifted gears. Roos van Reek powered past Emilia Schmidt 15–12, before partnering Aaliya Ebrahim to claim the women's doubles by the same margin. Chennai capped their comeback in style, overturning a late deficit in the Grand Rally to win 21–18 and extend their flawless run.

