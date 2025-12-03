UPDATE 1-Rugby-World Cup draw reaction

Reaction to the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, made on Wednesday. South Africa (Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania)

"We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in, but this is a World Cup, and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride," said coach Rassie Erasmus as South Africa seek a third successive title. "There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we'll need to be up mentally and physically for every match.

"Italy may be ranked 10th in the world, but they showed us what they are capable of when they hit their straps earlier this season, even though the scorelines may not have reflected that. "Georgia and Romania are also extremely physical and passionate teams."

Should South Africa win their pool and a round of 16 match against a third-placed team, they would face a probable quarter-final against New Zealand or Australia. Australia (Pool A with New Zealand, Chile and Hong Kong)

"You just take nothing for granted, if you start plotting a pathway through, that pathway could change completely because somebody upsets someone," said coach Joe Schmidt. "I remember sitting in a changing room in 2015 and watching Japan beat South Africa. Nobody predicted that. That's one of the great things about World Cups. There's going to be a surprise in those pool matches somewhere, and so I don't think you can afford to get too predictive."

England (Pool F with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe) "The feeling today is an overriding sentiment of excitement about some potentially incredible games," said England coach Steve Borthwick.

"I think that this Round of 16 adds another exciting chapter, an extra dimension. "As we saw with Japan in 2015, the performance of Fiji at the last World Cup. It was such an exceptional team that developed so fast. I think we're going to see some formidable games in that round of 16, which is brilliant and exactly what World Cup should be about."

France (Pool E with Japan, United States and Samoa) "Being seeded, we could imagine having a manageable pool, but we obviously have to respect the teams we will face," said coach Fabien Galthie after landing arguably the most favourable draw of all the top seeds.

"We will face Japan, whom we've played four times since I took charge in 2020, the United States, whom we played at the 2019 World Cup, and Samoa, whom we rarely face. It's a pool that seems manageable to us. It's perfect for building momentum, with a round of 16 and a quarter-final that will be much more difficult." Scotland (Pool D with Ireland, Uruguay and Portugal)

Scotland have lost to Ireland in their last 11 meetings, including at the pool stage of the last two World Cups. "It's an easier road to the quarter-finals and semi-finals if you can win your pool," said coach Gregor Townsend.

"The goal every year is to try to beat Ireland - and the other teams in the Six Nations - but it's even more important now. We have two occasions, one in Dublin, one at Murrayfield before the World Cup. It would help massively if we got on the right side of the results for a change." Ireland

"You could have probably bet on it being Scotland, couldn't you, with the way it's gone over the last couple of tournaments, " said Ireland coach Andy Farrell "All in all, I was super excited actually and that's the way it should be."

"I suppose you're always looking at which side of the draw you could come out, but if you don't look after your own side of things first and foremost, then things could happen a little bit differently." Ireland have never won a knockout match in their 10 tournament appearances but will expect to end that drought in the round of 16 against one of the third-place finishers.

Italy (Pool B) "When you take the best in Pot 1 and the best in Pot 3 we say that in terms of luck there could not have been anything more difficult," Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said of pool rivals South Africa and Georgia.

"It will be three battles for us, with Georgia as we know, but also with Romania, a national team with a long history of meetings with Italy. Three really physical opponents and we can't say that a very easy situation has happened to us. "Where the match against South Africa falls will be key. I have in mind what would be my ideal order, but I won't say it because if I do it, the opposite of what I think will certainly happen."

Italy have never progressed from the pool stage in 10 World Cups, despite winning two matches in each of the last six tournaments. Wales ( Pool F)

"It's exciting. Different format with smaller groups. I know it is two years away but I can't wait to get started," said coach Steve Tandy. "Those big games against England are massive and being in a World Cup is even bigger. Tonga and Zimbabwe give different challenges."

Wales have lost 18 of their 20 games since beating Georgia in the 2023 World Cup, both wins coming against Japan, but have reached the knockout stage in six of the last seven World Cups, twice losing in the semi-finals on that run. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips)

