Left Menu

Rizwan hoping to do well in Big Bash in his bid to make comeback in Pakistan T20 squad

The level is so high that if a player does well in Australia he knows he can perform anywhere else, he added.Rizwan is set to leave for Australia with Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali to play in the Big Bash this week for Melbourne Renegades.Pakistani selectors tried out young wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris this year but then dropped him for poor form and recalled Usman Khan who got some good scores against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the recent tri-series.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:30 IST
Rizwan hoping to do well in Big Bash in his bid to make comeback in Pakistan T20 squad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan is hoping to use the Big Bash platform in Australia to claw his way back into the national T20 squad for next year's World Cup.

Rizwan, a former captain of the ODI and T20I squads, has not been picked to play in the shortest format by the national selectors since December 2024, but he sees the Big Bash League (BBL) as a big opportunity to regain his spot back.

"I am confident of performing well in the Big Bash and in Australia if you are successful everyone takes notice of you," Rizwan told the media.

"I have always enjoyed playing the most in Australia because the competition level is very high and the Australians play their cricket in a very different manner. The level is so high that if a player does well in Australia he knows he can perform anywhere else," he added.

Rizwan is set to leave for Australia with Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali to play in the Big Bash this week for Melbourne Renegades.

Pakistani selectors tried out young wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris this year but then dropped him for poor form and recalled Usman Khan who got some good scores against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the recent tri-series. But Usman is not considered as good a wicketkeeper as Rizwan.

The 33-year-old Rizwan, who has an impressive average of 47 from 106 T20Is with one century and 30 half centuries, was dropped because of his low strike rate of 125 despite forming a reliable opening pair with Babar Azam.

Babar, also sidelined from the format because of his inability to improve his strike rate, is now back in the team but at the number three spot.

Rizwan, who was removed as ODI captain in October to be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi, said like every other player he was also keen to get a chance to play for the country in the World Cup.

"I am focussing a lot on my batting and adding new strokes to my range and the Big Bash is the best platform for me to show my worth again," he said.

All-rounder Shadab Khan is another player whose performance would be closely followed by the selectors in the Big Bash. Having recovered from a shoulder injury, he is also in line for a comeback to the Pakistan squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Development Opens at University of Sanya

2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Developme...

 China
2
Don''t panic when central agencies come to Kerala to probe various issues: Suresh Gopi

Don''t panic when central agencies come to Kerala to probe various issues: S...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-UK to report on woman's death after 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-Russian spy

UPDATE 1-UK to report on woman's death after 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025