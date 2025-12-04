Afghan militant killed during intelligence based operation in northwest Pakistan

Security forces on Thursday killed an Afghan militant belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in northwestern Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The deceased militant was killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out in the Loi Mamond area of Bajaur district of the province, an official added.

According to the security sources, the militant was an Afghan national belonging to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province and was involved in many disruptive activities in Bajaur.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with a surge of 25 per cent terror incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst hit province, according to a report by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on Wednesday.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)