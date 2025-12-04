Left Menu

Hockey player Nikita overcomes personal tragedies to win gold in KIUG

A year later, she suffered a career-threatening injury and soon after her other brother met with an accident and suffered a skull injury from which he hasnt completely recovered yet.But instead of getting bogged down by the series of setbacks, Nikita found solace in hockey.Before this success at the KIUG, we would not clear our zone as there are many good university teams in Odisha.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Young women's hockey player Nikita Toppo stands out not just for her exploits in the midfield but also for her resilience in overcoming tough times and a career-threatening injury early in her playing career.

The 22-year-old skipper played a pivotal role in helping Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) clinch the women's hockey gold in the institution's maiden appearance at the Khelo India University Games here.

Nikita lost her parents when she was five years old, while one of her elder brothers died in an accident when she was on her way to U-23 Five-Nations Cup in Ireland three years ago. A year later, she suffered a career-threatening injury and soon after her other brother met with an accident and suffered a skull injury from which he hasn't completely recovered yet.

But instead of getting bogged down by the series of setbacks, Nikita found solace in hockey.

''Before this (success at the KIUG), we would not clear our zone as there are many good university teams in Odisha. But from last year onwards, me and my coach have been working on building a strong team by getting good players to take admission in our university.

''Before we came here, we were determined to win the title here,'' Nikita said after her team defeated ITM University, Gwalior, to take the top spot.

Nikita controlled the pace of the game in the final in the defensive midfielder's role and ensured the ITM players could not penetrate her team's citadel.

However, it's not just Nikita's hockey skills but the clarity of thought and resilience that set her apart.

''I believe what happened, happened, and we can't change it. I focus on the present and accept the situation. I remain strong for my team and my family, or what's left of it, and I don't shed a tear because I don't want my insecurities and unfortunate incidents to take over me and cloud my mind,'' she said about her personal setbacks.

''What happened to my brother in 2022 was heartbreaking. But I didn't let it pull me down, and I didn't want my team to suffer because of me. No matter how much I miss him, he won't come back,'' added Nikita, who could not even attend his last rites.

The Indian team then won a silver medal in the U-23 Five-Nations Cup.

Nikita, whose hockey career started when she joined the Government Sports Hostel in Panposh, Rourkela, in 2016, was also part of the Indian U-21 team that won four matches and drew one during their South Africa tour in 2023.

But a ligament tear during a Khelo India Youth Games training camp in 2023 and an accident to her other surviving brother meant that she took almost a year to recover both physically and mentally to start performing on the field again.

Nikita's short-term goal now is to participate in the Senior Nationals for Odisha and win a medal, while her long-term objective is to represent India in major competitions and secure a stable job.

''To have a place to call home is what I want most, I have always lived in our relatives' place,'' said Nikita, a second year Home Science student at KIIT.

