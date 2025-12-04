Left Menu

Norris says he won''t ask Piastri to move over if needed in F1 title decider

No McLaren driver has taken the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.I dont think its acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver whos also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your teammate, Russell said.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:36 IST
Norris says he won''t ask Piastri to move over if needed in F1 title decider

Lando Norris says he won't ask his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to give up a place to favor him in the three-way Formula 1 title fight with Max Verstappen at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen going into Sunday's race, with Piastri four points further back.

If Verstappen is far ahead of both McLarens, it's possible Piastri could be in a situation where he can't take the title himself but can aid Norris' title bid. If Verstappen wins on Sunday, a top-three finish would be enough for Norris.

"Honestly, I mean I would love it but I don't think I would ask it because it's up to Oscar if he would allow it. I don't think it's necessarily down to me," Norris said, sitting alongside Piastri and Verstappen at a pre-race news conference on Thursday.

Norris added he believed he would help out Piastri if the roles were reversed but said they hadn't discussed any such situations within the team.

"Personally, I think I would, just because I feel like that's just how I am, but this, it's not really up to me," Norris said. ''I'm not going to ask it. I don't want to ask it because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question." Piastri left the issue open. "It's not something we've discussed," he said. "I don't really have an answer until I know what's expected of me." Norris had the chance to wrap up the title at last week's Qatar Grand Prix but a pit strategy blunder by McLaren handed Verstappen the win to boost his title defense chances. Piastri was second and Norris fourth in Qatar.

Verstappen said he plans just to "have a good time out there, try to maximize the result," but admitted that in the circumstances, "I don't even know what that means, in terms of where you are in the ranking." Mercedes driver George Russell was a vocal critic on Thursday of any suggestion Piastri might be asked to sacrifice even slim title chances, regardless of whether it means neither of McLaren's drivers ends up with the championship. No McLaren driver has taken the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

"I don't think it's acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who's also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your teammate," Russell said. ''I think they both need to be given a shot and if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job and that's racing.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
2
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
3
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global
4
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025