Iran's Historic Step to FIFA World Cup 2026 Amid Visa Challenges

Iranian coach Ardeshir Amir Ghalenoei and a delegation arrived in Washington, overcoming visa challenges, for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw. Despite initial boycott threats, four visas were granted, including one for the coach. The event marks Iran's participation in the expanded tournament hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:20 IST
Iran's football coach, Ardeshir Amir Ghalenoei, has touched down in Washington with a contingent from the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation, confirming their involvement in Friday's World Cup draw, as per FIFA's announcement.

FIFA expressed its appreciation for the delegation's presence in the U.S. capital amid ongoing preparations for the 48-team tournament next summer, to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Iran initially contemplated boycotting the event over visa complications but adapted following visa issuance developments.

Despite requesting nine visas, Iran's soccer federation was granted four, including one for coach Ghalenoei. However, the federation president, Mehdi Taj, remains without a visa, constrained by longstanding U.S. restrictions due to political and security concerns. FIFA and host countries continue preparatory collaborations for the 2026 tournament, as Iran eyes its forthcoming group assignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

