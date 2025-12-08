Salah's Shocking Omission: A Rift with Liverpool?
Mohamed Salah has been excluded from Liverpool's squad for their Champions League clash against Inter Milan following his open criticism of coach Arne Slot. Despite earlier training participation, Salah’s relationship with Slot has soured, leading to his omission. Salah’s career achievements include Premier League titles and a Champions League win.
Mohamed Salah has been unexpectedly left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League match against Inter Milan, amid tensions between the star player and coach Arne Slot. The decision follows Salah's public criticism, stating he felt let down by the club after being sidelined for three consecutive matches.
The absence of the Egyptian forward from the 19-player list traveling to Italy raised eyebrows, particularly as Salah appeared in high spirits during training in England. He had bluntly expressed feeling 'thrown under the bus' by the club, signaling an evident strain with Slot.
Despite enjoying a celebrated career at Liverpool with two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, Salah's recent benchings have strained his standing. As he prepares to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and with the January transfer window approaching, his future at Anfield appears uncertain.
