Madhusudan Patidar's Everest Feat Fails to Sway Court for Vikram Award

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition by mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar seeking the prestigious Vikram Award based on seniority. The court upheld the state government's decision to honor Bhavana Dehariya for the 2023 award in the adventure sports category.

Patidar, who scaled Mount Everest in 2017, argued for the award citing his seniority. However, the court determined his expedition was beyond the five-year eligibility criteria set by the Madhya Pradesh Awards Rules 2021, which require consistent achievements in adventure sports.

The decision highlights the court's adherence to the award's rules, emphasizing fairness and consistency. Justice Pranay Verma found no error in the government's decision, noting both parties were properly represented during proceedings. The Vikram Award, since 1972, celebrates twelve distinguished athletes annually, providing financial rewards and public service opportunities.

