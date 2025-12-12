Left Menu

United Autosports Shifts Gears: Exit from Australia's Supercars

Zak Brown, McLaren Formula One CEO, announced that United Autosports will exit Australia's Supercars Championship. The decision stems from their growing involvement in the World Endurance Championship. Brown expressed personal attachment to Supercars and will continue supporting the team, Walkinshaw TWG Racing, particularly during the Melbourne Supersprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:54 IST
United Autosports Shifts Gears: Exit from Australia's Supercars
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant development, McLaren Formula One CEO Zak Brown declared that United Autosports will exit the Australian Supercars Championship next season. This decision, influenced by the expanding commitments of United Autosports in the World Endurance Championship, marks the end of a successful chapter that included winning the Chaz Mostert drivers' championship and the Bathurst 1000 in 2021.

The choice to shift focus away from Supercars wasn't taken lightly, according to Brown. He emphasized the need to channel all resources into their burgeoning World Endurance Championship programs and other racing engagements. The CEO fondly recalled the rewarding moments with the team and hailed the recent championship triumph as a fitting conclusion.

Despite stepping back from Supercars, Brown assured continued support for Walkinshaw TWG Racing, particularly for the Melbourne Supersprint during the Australian Grand Prix weekend. While no longer involved daily, Brown pledged to remain an enthusiastic supporter from the sidelines and pit wall in future races.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025