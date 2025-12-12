United Autosports Shifts Gears: Exit from Australia's Supercars

In a significant development, McLaren Formula One CEO Zak Brown declared that United Autosports will exit the Australian Supercars Championship next season. This decision, influenced by the expanding commitments of United Autosports in the World Endurance Championship, marks the end of a successful chapter that included winning the Chaz Mostert drivers' championship and the Bathurst 1000 in 2021.

The choice to shift focus away from Supercars wasn't taken lightly, according to Brown. He emphasized the need to channel all resources into their burgeoning World Endurance Championship programs and other racing engagements. The CEO fondly recalled the rewarding moments with the team and hailed the recent championship triumph as a fitting conclusion.

Despite stepping back from Supercars, Brown assured continued support for Walkinshaw TWG Racing, particularly for the Melbourne Supersprint during the Australian Grand Prix weekend. While no longer involved daily, Brown pledged to remain an enthusiastic supporter from the sidelines and pit wall in future races.