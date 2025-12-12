New Zealand Secures Dominant Victory Over West Indies with Duffy's Stellar Performance

In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Jacob Duffy's 5-38 dismantled the West Indies on the third day, leading New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket triumph in the second test. This victory propels New Zealand into a 1-0 lead in the series, with the third test slated to begin on December 18.

Duffy, securing his second five-wicket haul in the series, restricted the West Indies to a mere 55-run lead after they trailed by 73 in the first innings. New Zealand efficiently reached 56-1 in only 10 overs, with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson guiding them to victory just before tea.

The depleted New Zealand bowling attack, missing key players due to injury, found strength in debutants Michael Rae and Mitch Hay. Rae contributed six crucial wickets, while Hay's vital 61 runs ensured a first innings advantage. Despite setbacks, Duffy and his team delivered an exceptional performance, underscoring their depth and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)