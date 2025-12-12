Left Menu

New Zealand Secures Dominant Victory Over West Indies with Duffy's Stellar Performance

Jacob Duffy's impressive 5-38 led New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over the West Indies in the second test, giving them a 1-0 series lead. Despite a depleted attack, New Zealand excelled with notable contributions from Duffy, Rae, and Hay, setting up a strong position ahead of the third test.

Updated: 12-12-2025 09:21 IST
In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Jacob Duffy's 5-38 dismantled the West Indies on the third day, leading New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket triumph in the second test. This victory propels New Zealand into a 1-0 lead in the series, with the third test slated to begin on December 18.

Duffy, securing his second five-wicket haul in the series, restricted the West Indies to a mere 55-run lead after they trailed by 73 in the first innings. New Zealand efficiently reached 56-1 in only 10 overs, with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson guiding them to victory just before tea.

The depleted New Zealand bowling attack, missing key players due to injury, found strength in debutants Michael Rae and Mitch Hay. Rae contributed six crucial wickets, while Hay's vital 61 runs ensured a first innings advantage. Despite setbacks, Duffy and his team delivered an exceptional performance, underscoring their depth and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

