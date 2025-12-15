Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-12-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 11:23 IST
PSL to be held from March 26 next year: PCB chief
  • Pakistan

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held from March 26 to May 3 next year, clashing with the Indian Premier League's window for a second successive season and forcing a rejig of the national team's international schedule.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made this announcement at the PSL roadshow in New York on Sunday. The IPL also traditionally starts in the last week of March and goes on till the end of May every year.

Naqvi said that any international commitments of the Pakistan team in this window will be readjusted, including a tour of Bangladesh to play two Tests of the World Championship, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in March-April.

The previous season of the PSL was held in the same window because of the Champions Trophy held in Pakistan.

This year, the ICC will organise the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka, which was the window for the first nine editions of the PSL. The franchise-based league has been held in either UAE or Pakistan since its launch in 2016.

Naqvi also announced at the roadshow that the auction for the two new teams in the PSL would take place on January 8.

