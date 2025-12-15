Left Menu

GS Delhi Aces bag maiden TPL title

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:27 IST
GS Delhi Aces registered a dominant 51-36 win over Yash Mumbai Eagles to clinch their maiden Tennis Premier League title here.

Belgian player Sofia Costoulas once again produced a commanding performance to beat Riya Bhatia 18-7 and maintain her unbeaten record in women's singles Sunday night.

Delhi Aces continued the momentum in mixed doubles with Costoulas and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beating Bhatia and Niki Poonacha 16-9 with sharp returns and confident net play.

The men's singles saw Mumbai Eagles' world No. 57 Damir Dzumhur beat Billy Harris 16-9.

Despite the result, GS Delhi Aces continued to maintain a 11-point lead.

The men's doubles was a close contest with Harris and Nedunchezhiyan delivering a composed and controlled performance to beat Niki Poonacha and Dzumhur 8-4.

