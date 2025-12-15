England recalls Tongue for third Ashes test but no place for Bashir

England recalled Josh Tongue in place of Gus Atkinson for the third Ashes test in Adelaide but there was no place for specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir despite the match being played on a pitch expected to suit slow bowlers.

Tongue's return is the only change from the England team beaten by eight wickets at the Gabba to slip 2-0 behind in the five-match series.

It makes it a must-win match in Adelaide for England, whose selectors have designated allrounder Will Jacks as the spinner option in the team despite Bashir being in the touring group.

Bashir missed out on pacy pitches in Perth and Brisbane, and has now failed to dislodge Jacks. Australia, meanwhile, has brought its top spinner, Nathan Lyon, back for the match.

Speaking before England announced its team, Lyon said: "I would be surprised if their No. 1 spinner isn't playing, if I'm honest with you." Atkinson has been dropped after taking just three wickets at 78.66.

Tongue was England's top wicket-taker against India in the summer and took five wickets in his only previous Ashes test — at Lord's in 2023 when he dismissed Steve Smith in each innings.

___ England team for third Ashes test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)