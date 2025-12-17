Left Menu

Barcelona Squeaks Past Guadalajara: Late Goals Seal Victory

Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, thanks to late goals from Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford. Despite dominating possession, the Catalans struggled against a solid defense, finally breaking through with Christensen's header and Rashford's calm finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense Copa del Rey showdown, Barcelona overcame third-tier Guadalajara with a late 2-0 triumph, ensuring their progression to the last 16. Goals from Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford were pivotal in breaking down a determined opponent.

Despite Barcelona's overwhelming possession at Pedro Escartin stadium, Guadalajara's disciplined five-man defense posed significant challenges. The home team's counter-attacks kept the European giants on edge throughout the match.

The breakthrough came in the 77th minute when Frenkie de Jong's cross found Christensen, whose header deflected into the net. Rashford sealed the victory with a composed finish, capitalizing on Lamine Yamal's pinpoint pass, leaving the Guadalajara goalkeeper stranded.

