Barcelona Squeaks Past Guadalajara: Late Goals Seal Victory

In a tense Copa del Rey showdown, Barcelona overcame third-tier Guadalajara with a late 2-0 triumph, ensuring their progression to the last 16. Goals from Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford were pivotal in breaking down a determined opponent.

Despite Barcelona's overwhelming possession at Pedro Escartin stadium, Guadalajara's disciplined five-man defense posed significant challenges. The home team's counter-attacks kept the European giants on edge throughout the match.

The breakthrough came in the 77th minute when Frenkie de Jong's cross found Christensen, whose header deflected into the net. Rashford sealed the victory with a composed finish, capitalizing on Lamine Yamal's pinpoint pass, leaving the Guadalajara goalkeeper stranded.