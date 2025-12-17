Golf's New Era: McIlroy's Triumph and Scheffler's Ascension

In a historic moment for golf, Rory McIlroy clinched the Masters title in April, completing a career Grand Slam and joining an elite cohort of golfing legends. This victory marked the end of an 11-year journey, culminating in a dramatic playoff win at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler asserted his dominance over the sport with two major wins in 2025, prompting speculation about his potential to join the prestigious Grand Slam winners. His remarkable consistency and multiple victories have led to comparisons with Tiger Woods.

As golf's traditional tournaments unfold, the sport grapples with ongoing tensions between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. These dynamics highlight an evolving landscape in professional golf, one marked by individual achievements and institutional challenges.

