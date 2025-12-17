Left Menu

Golf's New Era: McIlroy's Triumph and Scheffler's Ascension

In 2025, Rory McIlroy celebrated a long-awaited Masters victory, joining an elite group of career Grand Slam winners. Scottie Scheffler emerged as a potential future member of this club with his notable performance. Meanwhile, American J.J. Spaun achieved major success, and the PGA Tour faced ongoing tensions with LIV Golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 07:32 IST
Golf's New Era: McIlroy's Triumph and Scheffler's Ascension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic moment for golf, Rory McIlroy clinched the Masters title in April, completing a career Grand Slam and joining an elite cohort of golfing legends. This victory marked the end of an 11-year journey, culminating in a dramatic playoff win at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler asserted his dominance over the sport with two major wins in 2025, prompting speculation about his potential to join the prestigious Grand Slam winners. His remarkable consistency and multiple victories have led to comparisons with Tiger Woods.

As golf's traditional tournaments unfold, the sport grapples with ongoing tensions between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. These dynamics highlight an evolving landscape in professional golf, one marked by individual achievements and institutional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025