Historic Racing Upset: Blowers' Surprising Triumph at Exeter

In a groundbreaking upset at Exeter on Thursday, an underdog racehorse named Blowers achieved a remarkable victory, winning the opening race at jaw-dropping odds of 300-1. This stunning result broke the UK record for the longest-priced winner in British racing history, overtaking the previous 250-1 benchmark set by Equinoctial in 1990.

Trained by Nigel Hawke and ridden expertly by James Best, Blowers managed to defeat the odds-on favorite, On The Bayou, by a mere three-quarters of a length on challenging heavy ground. Despite just two prior appearances, Blowers showcased formidable talent, defying market expectations. Hawke expressed surprise at the odds, attributing them to market tendencies but acknowledging the horse's underlying potential.

James Best, who seized the riding opportunity at the last moment, described the unexpected chance after amateur jockey Ella Herbison missed her flight. Best recounted the fortuitous call from Herbison, offering the ride and leading to an unforgettable triumph. Owned by Mr. R.C. and Mrs. H. Pudd, Blowers, named after well-known cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, has carved a significant place in racing lore.