LIV Golf's Quest for World Ranking Points: A Turning Point?

LIV Golf could soon gain a significant boost as the league awaits a crucial decision on earning world ranking points. This development is expected ahead of its Saudi-backed circuit's season opener in February, according to OWGR governing board chairman Trevor Immelman.

Having faced an initial rejection in 2023 due to limited player access, LIV players have seen their rankings slide. Notably, former world number one Dustin Johnson is now ranked 637th. In a bid for recognition, LIV submitted a new application and is expanding tournament formats from 54 to 72 holes in 2026.

The uncertainty extends as talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf linger without a final agreement. Meanwhile, LIV aims to grow its competition field beyond 54 players, hoping to strengthen its standing in the golf world.