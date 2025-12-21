The Diaspora Influence: Africa Cup of Nations Transforms Team Dynamics

In a significant shift highlighting global sports migration, nearly 30% of players at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco are born outside the continent. This development underscores the increasing reliance of African national teams on European-born talent, showcasing the broader impact of football's global reach.

Tiny Comoros and major teams like Algeria and Morocco are tapping into their diaspora to strengthen squads. Of the 664 players present, 191 hail from European backgrounds, enriching the diversity and skill level of the tournament. The teams' scouting extends across Europe, influencing the evolving dynamics of African football.

This transformation is facilitated by FIFA's past rule changes, allowing players with dual nationality to change national allegiance. The rules have significantly altered national team compositions, permitting countries like Ivory Coast to enlist talents such as Wilfried Zaha, born in Britain but contributing to Ivorian success.

(With inputs from agencies.)