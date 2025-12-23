Al-Ahli Secures Knockout Spot with Dominant Win in Asian Champions League

In a commanding display, defending champions Al-Ahli overwhelmed Al-Shorta with a 5-0 victory in Baghdad, paving their way to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League alongside Tractor FC.

Contributions from Roger Ibanez, Ivan Toney, Galeno, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, and Ziyad Al-Johani ensured a seamless triumph for Matthias Jaissle's team, elevating them to 13 points after six matches, securing a top-eight spot.

Meanwhile, Tractor FC secured a critical 2-1 win over Al-Duhail, positioned second with 14 points behind leaders Al-Hilal. The competition intensifies as Al-Gharafa eyed qualification with their narrow win, aiming for a spot in the round of 16 set for March.