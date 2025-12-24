Left Menu

Arsenal Triumphs Over Crystal Palace in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Arsenal advanced to the League Cup semi-finals after defeating Crystal Palace in a tense penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 in regular time with Palace's Maxence Lacroix scoring an own goal and Marc Guehi equalizing. Arsenal will face Chelsea next, with Crystal Palace hosting Tottenham in the Premier League.

Arsenal Triumphs Over Crystal Palace in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

In an electrifying encounter, Arsenal advanced to the semi-finals of the League Cup, defeating Crystal Palace via penalties, 8-7. A key save by Arsenal's goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, in sudden death denied Palace's Maxence Lacroix, capping off a challenging night for the defender who earlier netted an own-goal.

Palace skipper Marc Guehi leveled the game in stoppage time, forcing it into the shootout. Arsenal controlled possession throughout, but Palace's goalkeeper Walter Benitez kept them at bay with outstanding first-half saves, notably denying Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus close-range attempts.

The clash, initially postponed due to scheduling conflicts with UEFA Conference League, sets Arsenal against Chelsea in the next stage, while Palace, standing eighth in the Premier League, prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming home fixture.

