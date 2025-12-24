Burkina Faso's Dramatic Comeback: Stoppage Time Victory at Africa Cup of Nations

In a thrilling start to Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso staged a stunning comeback to defeat Equatorial Guinea 2-1, with two late goals in second-half stoppage time. The hard-fought victory unfolded on Wednesday, showcasing Burkina Faso's resilience on the field.

Equatorial Guinea, despite playing with ten men after an early second-half sending off, unexpectedly took the lead in the 85th minute thanks to substitute Marvin Anieboh. His goal raised hopes for a surprise result akin to their past Cup performances.

However, Burkina Faso's Georgi Minoungou and Edmond Tapsoba delivered pivotal goals in stoppage time to overturn the outcome. Their efforts not only secured the win but set an impactful tone for the team's journey in the tournament. Meanwhile, in Rabat, Algeria and Sudan prepared to face off later in the day for their Group E clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)