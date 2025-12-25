Ivory Coast Edges Mozambique in Rainy Africa Cup Battle

Ivory Coast began their defense of the Africa Cup of Nations title with a tense 1-0 victory over Mozambique, courtesy of a key goal by Amad Diallo shortly after the halftime break.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities, the Ivorians were unable to convert their chances, leaving the scoreline closer than it might have been. Wilfried Zaha returned to international play after a two-year hiatus but missed several opportunities, and Franck Kessie saw his attempts thwarted by Mozambique's goalkeeper, Ernan.

Adding a historic note to the match, Mozambique's Dominguez came on as a substitute, setting the tournament record for the oldest outfield player. Cameroon and Gabon are set to face off later in Group F action in Agadir.