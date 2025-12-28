Left Menu

SG Pipers Triumph in Women's Hockey India League Opener

Captain Navneet Kaur and Teresa Viana led SG Pipers to victory over Ranchi Royals with a 2-0 scoreline in the opening match of the Women's Hockey India League. The Pipers held strong defensively and efficiently capitalized on their penalty corner opportunities to secure an important win to start the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Captain Navneet Kaur and Teresa Viana were instrumental as SG Pipers clinched a commanding 2-0 victory against Ranchi Royals in the Women's Hockey India League opener on Sunday.

The match, played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, saw Kaur netting the first goal in the 27th minute, while Viana secured the win with another in the 46th. The game was characterized by strong defensive efforts and strategic plays, with Pipers making the most of their penalty corners.

After a tight first quarter, SG Pipers took the lead and managed to repel several penalty corners from Ranchi Royals, maintaining their advantage. The opening win marks a strong start for the Pipers' campaign in this prestigious league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

