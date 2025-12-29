Left Menu

Shan Masood Shatters Fastest Double Century Record

Shan Masood breaks Inzamam Ul Haq's long-standing record for the fastest double century in first-class cricket by a Pakistani. Scoring 212 from 185 balls, Masood achieved this feat playing for Sui Northern Gas in the President’s Cup. He declined a PCB role to focus on his playing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:16 IST
Shan Masood Shatters Fastest Double Century Record
Shan Masood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Test cricket has witnessed another remarkable milestone as Shan Masood shattered a long-standing record to score the fastest double century by a Pakistani in first-class cricket. Masood, playing for Sui Northern Gas in the President's Cup, achieved this feat in just 177 balls, surpassing Inzamam Ul Haq's three-decade-old record.

Previously, Inzamam held the record with a double century off 188 balls, set during a tour match in England in 1992. Masood, unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls, delivered his performance on the first day of the tournament against Sahar Associates.

While the fastest double century record by a visiting batsman still belongs to India's Virender Sehwag, Masood's impressive achievement highlights his commitment to his cricketing career. At 36, he turned down a full-time post from the Pakistan Cricket Board to continue playing, focusing on the World Test Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025