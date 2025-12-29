Shan Masood Shatters Fastest Double Century Record

Test cricket has witnessed another remarkable milestone as Shan Masood shattered a long-standing record to score the fastest double century by a Pakistani in first-class cricket. Masood, playing for Sui Northern Gas in the President's Cup, achieved this feat in just 177 balls, surpassing Inzamam Ul Haq's three-decade-old record.

Previously, Inzamam held the record with a double century off 188 balls, set during a tour match in England in 1992. Masood, unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls, delivered his performance on the first day of the tournament against Sahar Associates.

While the fastest double century record by a visiting batsman still belongs to India's Virender Sehwag, Masood's impressive achievement highlights his commitment to his cricketing career. At 36, he turned down a full-time post from the Pakistan Cricket Board to continue playing, focusing on the World Test Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)