Sanjay Takale Gears Up for Dakar Rally: A Test of Grit and Endurance

Sanjay Takale, the only Indian to compete in the four-wheeler category of the Dakar Rally, is preparing for his second consecutive appearance starting January 3 in Saudi Arabia.

Previously placing 18th overall and 10th in the Dakar Classic category, Takale's journey will again be supported by French navigator Maxime Raud and Compagnie Saharienne.

With a rich career behind him, including an Asia-Pacific Production Cup title, Takale aims to surpass his former achievements by adopting a disciplined strategy in one of the world's toughest motorsport challenges.

