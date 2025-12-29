Left Menu

Sanjay Takale Gears Up for Dakar Rally: A Test of Grit and Endurance

Sanjay Takale, the sole Indian in the Dakar Rally four-wheeler category, aims to enhance his previous performance in the demanding event. With a history of significant achievements, Takale is set to participate alongside navigator Maxime Raud, backed by Team Aerpace Racers and technical support from Compagnie Saharienne.

  • India

Sanjay Takale, the only Indian to compete in the four-wheeler category of the Dakar Rally, is preparing for his second consecutive appearance starting January 3 in Saudi Arabia.

Previously placing 18th overall and 10th in the Dakar Classic category, Takale's journey will again be supported by French navigator Maxime Raud and Compagnie Saharienne.

With a rich career behind him, including an Asia-Pacific Production Cup title, Takale aims to surpass his former achievements by adopting a disciplined strategy in one of the world's toughest motorsport challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

