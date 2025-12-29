Sanjay Takale Gears Up for Dakar Rally: A Test of Grit and Endurance
Sanjay Takale, the sole Indian in the Dakar Rally four-wheeler category, aims to enhance his previous performance in the demanding event. With a history of significant achievements, Takale is set to participate alongside navigator Maxime Raud, backed by Team Aerpace Racers and technical support from Compagnie Saharienne.
Sanjay Takale, the only Indian to compete in the four-wheeler category of the Dakar Rally, is preparing for his second consecutive appearance starting January 3 in Saudi Arabia.
Previously placing 18th overall and 10th in the Dakar Classic category, Takale's journey will again be supported by French navigator Maxime Raud and Compagnie Saharienne.
With a rich career behind him, including an Asia-Pacific Production Cup title, Takale aims to surpass his former achievements by adopting a disciplined strategy in one of the world's toughest motorsport challenges.
