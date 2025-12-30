Left Menu

Ilia Malinin's Olympic Ambitions: Skating through Three Cycles

Ilia Malinin, a three-time U.S. men's champion in figure skating, plans to compete in three Olympic Games starting with Italy in February. The 21-year-old aspires to maintain his status as a gold medal favorite while advancing the sport and managing the physical demands of his challenging routines.

30-12-2025
Ilia Malinin, a prominent figure skater, has declared his intention to compete in three Olympic Games, commencing with the upcoming event in Italy this February. The 21-year-old, known for his difficult jumps, aims to sustain his rapid rise and remains a gold medal contender at the Milano Cortina Games.

Malinin, reflecting on the physically demanding nature of the sport, plans to participate in the 2026, 2030, and 2034 Olympic cycles. His recent achievements include winning his third consecutive Grand Prix Final, where he performed a stunning seven quad jumps in one program. Despite this success, he acknowledges the importance of managing his training to ensure longevity.

The skater recently transitioned to new skates, affecting his routine as he aims for optimal performance at the Olympics. Recognizing the growing attention of the Olympic season, Malinin is committed to promoting the sport, aiming to elevate its popularity and impact even further beyond the games.

