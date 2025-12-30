Left Menu

Pioneering National Athletes' Forum to Revolutionize Indian Sports Governance

The Indian Olympic Association is launching the first National Athletes' Forum in Ahmedabad to enhance athlete-driven governance and accountability in sports. It involves discussions on athlete rights, governance transparency, and athlete welfare, aiming to convert feedback into reforms, and ensure athletes' active role in policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is taking a historic step by organizing the inaugural National Athletes' Forum on January 10 in Ahmedabad. This event aims to revolutionize the sports governance landscape in India by enhancing athlete-driven accountability and governance.

The forum will serve as a platform for current and former athletes, as well as key stakeholders, to engage directly in solution-oriented discussions. Critical issues such as athlete rights, ethical governance, and mental health will be the focus, with a goal to translate feedback into actionable reforms.

The IOA President, P T Usha, emphasized the significance of this forum, stating that it marks a transformative shift towards athlete-led reform, accountability, and shared decision-making. The IOA underscores its commitment to ensuring athlete voices play an influential role in shaping policies that affect their careers and welfare.

