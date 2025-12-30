Left Menu

Vinay Kumar Dubey Honored at Delhi State Para Powerlifting Championship

The Delhi State Para Powerlifting Championship 2025–26 celebrated social responsibility and sports excellence. Vinay Kumar Dubey, recognized for his contributions to social service and financial reforms, highlighted the role of para-athletes. His involvement spans legal, social, and political arenas, with potential for future political engagement.

The Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi successfully hosted the 3rd Senior and 2nd Junior & Sub-Junior Delhi State Para Powerlifting Championship 2025–26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Highlighting inclusivity and sportsmanship, the event underscored the significance of empowering para-athletes.

Honored at the event, Vinay Kumar Dubey was recognized for his impact in social services and financial reforms. He emphasized the strength and potential of para-athletes, acknowledging their crucial role in nation-building. Dubey's work with the VKDL NPA Advisory Council has been instrumental in addressing financial challenges across India.

Dubey's extensive social and legal initiatives have shaped his positive image nationwide, with the possibility of a future political role being discussed. His leadership in legal advocacy, social welfare, and education marks him as a pivotal figure in advancing inclusive development in India.

