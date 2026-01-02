Sports Highlights: From Iowa's Triumph to Wembanyama's Reassurance

In women's college basketball action, No. 14 Iowa capitalized on a strong finish to edge out No. 20 Nebraska. The game concluded with Iowa's Chazadi Wright leading her team to an 86-76 victory, scoring six critical free throws to seal the game.

Turning to the NBA, Julian Champagnie's record-setting performance with 11 three-pointers led the San Antonio Spurs to a close win over the New York Knicks, despite an injury scare for their star player Victor Wembanyama, who later assured fans his knee issue is not severe.

In other sports news, the Miami Dolphins strengthened their roster by signing QB Cam Miller from the Las Vegas Raiders, while seasoned NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers weighs in on possibly extending his career. NHL's Buffalo Sabres marked a historic win streak, tying their franchise record with 10 consecutive victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)