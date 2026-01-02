Left Menu

Venus Williams Returns: The Comeback Queen of Melbourne Park

Venus Williams will compete in the Australian Open for the first time in five years after receiving a wildcard entry. Despite being a seven-time Grand Slam winner, she has never claimed the Australian Open title. At 45, Williams will be the oldest woman in the tournament's main draw.

Updated: 02-01-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:02 IST
Venus Williams Returns: The Comeback Queen of Melbourne Park
Venus Williams is set to make her return to the Australian Open after accepting a wildcard entry, as confirmed by the tournament organizers on Friday. This marks her comeback to Melbourne Park for the first time in five years.

The American tennis icon, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has made 21 attempts at clinching the Australian Open title without success, finishing twice as runner-up against sister Serena in 2003 and 2017.

At 45, Williams is making history as the oldest female competitor in the Australian Open main draw. She will also participate in the Hobart International, a precursor event beginning January 12.

