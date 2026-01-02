Sjoerd Marijne: Return of the Coach to Transform Indian Women's Hockey

In a significant development, Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne has returned as the chief mentor for the Indian women's hockey team. Marijne, known for leading the team to a remarkable fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, resumes his role during a critical transition phase for the squad.

The seasoned coach will replace Harendra Singh, who stepped down amid disappointing results and claims of an overbearing coaching method. Rejoining him are Matias Vila as the analytical coach and Wayne Lombard, who returns as the scientific advisor, reinforcing the team's strategy and performance analytics.

As Marijne gears up for the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, his immediate challenge lies in managing team dynamics following key player retirements post-Tokyo. Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed optimism, emphasizing the focus on fitness—a crucial factor in the team's past success.

