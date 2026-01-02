Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Rising Star: Brian Bennett's T20 World Cup Debut

Brian Bennett, a young batting talent from Zimbabwe, is set to be the center of attention in the T20 World Cup. Leading Zimbabwe's charge under veteran Sikandar Raza, Bennett boasts an impressive T20I track record. The squad, featuring both experience and fresh talent, aims to make a strong impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talent. Leading the charge is 22-year-old batting prodigy, Brian Bennett, who has already proven his mettle in the ICC Qualifiers.

Placed in Group B, Zimbabwe faces fierce competition from Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman. Bennett, alongside experienced players like Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor, forms the core of the team's batting lineup.

The squad is further bolstered by a diverse bowling attack, featuring pace bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, and the spin mastery of Graeme Cremer, promising an exciting tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

