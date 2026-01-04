Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's decisive goal in the Women's Hockey India League secured a 1-0 win for the Shrachi Bengal Tigers against Ranchi Royals on Sunday. This victory propels the Tigers to second place in the league standings.

The Ranchi Royals, previously high in confidence due to consecutive wins, dominated early proceedings. Their impressive midfield control resulted in multiple penalty corners and circle penetrations in the first quarter, but they couldn't get past Jennifer Rizzo, the Tigers' goalkeeper.

The Tigers gained momentum as the match progressed. Despite several attempts from both teams, it was Gorzelany's penalty corner conversion that proved decisive, marking her fourth goal of the league and securing the win for the Tigers.

(With inputs from agencies.)