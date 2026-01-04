Left Menu

MCA Poised for IPL Glory: Welcomes RCB and RR's Pivotal Visit

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) lauded IPL teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals for visiting the MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, in Pune. They emphasized the visit as crucial to positioning the venue as a prime choice for future IPL matches and highlighted the potential for hosting high-profile events with BCCI backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:08 IST
MCA Poised for IPL Glory: Welcomes RCB and RR's Pivotal Visit
MCA Stadium (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has expressed its appreciation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) following their visit to the MCA International Stadium in Pune. The association viewed the visit as a pivotal move in promoting the venue as a leading destination for cricket events.

In an official post, the MCA extended its gratitude to RCB and RR for their recent trip to the stadium, underscoring the importance of their presence in positioning the stadium as a premier venue for top-tier matches. The association conveyed its belief that with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the stadium could soon secure its place as a host for IPL fixtures.

The MCA has previously hosted international matches, with its last being a T20 match against England in January 2025. With a history that includes hosting five T20Is, three Tests, and 12 ODIs, the MCA is eager to bring IPL matches to Pune, offering cricket fans the excitement of world-class clashes and star players.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
2
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global
3
Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

 Russia
4
Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026