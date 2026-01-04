MCA Poised for IPL Glory: Welcomes RCB and RR's Pivotal Visit

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has expressed its appreciation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) following their visit to the MCA International Stadium in Pune. The association viewed the visit as a pivotal move in promoting the venue as a leading destination for cricket events.

In an official post, the MCA extended its gratitude to RCB and RR for their recent trip to the stadium, underscoring the importance of their presence in positioning the stadium as a premier venue for top-tier matches. The association conveyed its belief that with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the stadium could soon secure its place as a host for IPL fixtures.

The MCA has previously hosted international matches, with its last being a T20 match against England in January 2025. With a history that includes hosting five T20Is, three Tests, and 12 ODIs, the MCA is eager to bring IPL matches to Pune, offering cricket fans the excitement of world-class clashes and star players.