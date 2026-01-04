Left Menu

Miraculous Recovery: Damien Martyn Talks Again

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn shows a 'miraculous turnaround' by regaining the ability to talk after an induced coma due to meningitis. His friend and former teammate Adam Gilchrist reveals Martyn is responding well to treatment and may soon leave the ICU.

  • Australia

Former Australian cricket sensation Damien Martyn has achieved a 'miraculous turnaround', regaining his speech after emerging from an induced coma caused by meningitis, as per Adam Gilchrist, his ex-teammate. Gilchrist disclosed that Martyn, recently hospitalized in the Gold Coast, is showing positive responses to treatment.

In a significant turn of events over the last two days, Martyn has begun talking and responding well, Gilchrist told cricket.com.au. Despite remaining in the hospital, the progress has been remarkable, prompting his family to describe his recovery as almost miraculous.

The famed wicketkeeper-batter added that Martyn's family is optimistic about his possible transfer from the ICU soon, highlighting the swift and formidable nature of his recovery. According to Gilchrist, Martyn is in high spirits, buoyed by the overwhelming support. Martyn's wife, Amanda, acknowledges the widespread care and goodwill they have received as pivotal in his recovery journey.

