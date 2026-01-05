Joe Root's Stellar 160 Guides England to a Strong Start in Final Ashes Test
Joe Root's remarkable 160 helped England score 384 in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney. Despite a rain-interrupted Day 1, Root's innings anchored the innings on Day 2, with vital contributions from Harry Brook. Australia's Michael Neser took a four-wicket haul in England's first innings.
In a brilliant display of batting prowess, England's Joe Root struck a commanding 160 runs, steering his team to a solid 384-run total in their initial innings against Australia in the decisive fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Root's innings, spanning 242 deliveries with 15 well-timed fours, was the backbone of England's formidable score. Michael Neser emerged as the standout bowler for Australia, claiming four key wickets, including the prized one of Root himself.
Amidst interruptions from rain and poor lighting on Day 1, which limited play to just 45 overs, Root's contribution shone through on Day 2. His partnership with Harry Brook was pivotal, as England capitalized on the clear conditions to take a robust stance in the drawn-out series.
